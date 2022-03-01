Justin Bieber Birthday: 5 PHOTOS that capture the singer's adorable romance with Hailey Bieber

If there's one young couple that truly gives relationship goals, it's certainly Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Despite tying the knot at a much younger age, Justin and Hailey have time and again shown that they are extremely mature when it comes to handling their relationship and its evident from how supportive they are of each other and their careers. As Justin Bieber turns 28, we celebrate his birthday by looking at some of his most romantic moments with wife Hailey.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and later held a second, more traditional ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina in 2019. After several ups and downs in their relationship and even splitting up for a brief time in 2017 before rekindling their romance and getting engaged nearly a month after getting back together, Justin and Hailey's relationship has remained strong over the past few years.

The couple is known to flaunt their love every now and then on social media in the sweetest manner. From cosy vacation selfies to adorable photos with their families, here's a look at Justin and Hailey's romantic moments together.

Justin and Hailey's goofy side

The couple never shies away from embracing their inner child and are often seen pulling off cute crazy antics with each other. This selfie shows how adorably the couple pull off goofy poses with one another.

The Biebers in a loved up click

Justin and Hailey never fail to showcase their love for one another and it's in photos like this that capture their perfect relationship. Justin can be seen lovingly holding onto Hailey in this adorable click and it's beyond heart-melting.

When Justin called Hailey his 'best friend'

Sharing an adorable click where he can be seen costing up to Hailey, the Sorry singer called his wifey his best friend in the caption. The photo captures the couple in happy mood as Hailey can't stop blushing while posing with her loved one.

Justin and Hailey's sweet mirror selfie

If there's one thing the Biebers know too well, it's dressing up and looking their best. Before heading out for a date night, Justin dropped this adorable mirror selfie with Hailey and it's the cutest click as the singer rests his head on the model's shoulder.

Justin's sweet kiss with wifey

Not long ago, Justin shared one of the most romantic birthday tributes for Hailey and while sharing the same, the singer dropped a series of adorable photos that captured their sweet moments together. In the tribute, Justin called Hailey his "queen" and added, "You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you."

