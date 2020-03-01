Justin Bieber Birthday: 5 Romantic Quotes on Hailey Baldwin which prove Changes singer is Best Husband IRL

Justin Bieber celebrates his 26th birthday today, i.e. March 1, 2020, and we take a trip down recent memory lane to give you five romantic quotes by the Changes singer which prove that he is the best husband IRL to Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber has several feathers in his cap - a loving son to his parents, a caring brother to his sister, a loyal friend to his close ones, a larger than life mentor to Beliebers and a Grammy-winning platinum singer. Adding another feather, since 2018, Justin has been giving us all husband goals post marrying the love of his life, Hailey Baldwin, on September 13, 2018. In several interviews, Justin has come clean on how he wasn't the most trusting person before Hailey came along and changed his life forever. For the better!

To dedicate an entire album [Changes] as a love letter to his one-year spent as a married couple with Hailey is justification enough of their undying bond that has grown stronger with time. In several Instagram posts, we have seen the two taking PDA to the next level with their romantic words and selfies. It's been more than a year since the couple said their 'I do's' but the love is still very much apparent between the crazy and young lovebirds!

As the singer celebrates his 26th birthday today, i.e. March 1, 2020, check out five romantic quotes about his darling wife Hailey Baldwin that makes Justin Bieber the best husband IRL:

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet." - Instagram

"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for." - Vogue

"I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday." - Instagram

"Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know. I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff. [My album is] about her, too, so, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome." - Seasons

"Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul intact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!" - Instagram

Husband goals, indeed! Hailey Baldwin is certainly Justin Bieber's one less lonely girl!

Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber!

