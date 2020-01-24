Justin Bieber breaks down as he talks about being 'hurt by the industry' in emotional speech

At a recent event for his album, the singer broke down as he addressed the obstacles while thanking those who helped him sail through.

Around January last year, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber got real about his struggle with depression. The 'Yummy' singer who was already married to Hailey Bieber, in a social media post detailed his battle with mental health. As the months passed, Justin focused on his health and got better eventually. He also began making new music and released his latest single earlier this month. At a recent event for his album, the singer broke down as he addressed these obstacles while thanking those who helped him sail through.

"I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive," Justin said at his album listening party. Struggling to hold back his tears, the singer thanked his manager Scooter Braun and said, "You walked with me through a lot of sh-t." He also addressed the dark time without mentioning what exactly he meant. But said that he was "hurt by the industry" and "the people" who he worked with right since he entered the music industry to even now. Variety reported that Justin often felt "unsure who to turn to or who to trust during those challenging times." He added that his upcoming album will be a 'reflection' of his struggles.

Bieber showed some love for his wife Hailey Bieber as well. "I love you with all my heart … and I’m so proud of us." The singer recently opened up about dealing with Lyme disease and offered hope to those struggling with the same. Apart from music, Justin will also be starring in a documentary series alongside his wife Hailey Bieber.

