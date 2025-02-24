Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on Disheveled Look Amid Substance Use Speculation

Justin Bieber has addressed recent speculation about his health and lifestyle after appearing in public looking gaunt and exhausted. Amid growing concerns from fans and rumors of drug use, the 30-year-old singer’s representative has set the record straight, dismissing the claims and shedding light on Bieber’s current state.

Bieber’s rep told TMZ that reports suggesting the singer is using hard drugs are completely false, stating, “Justin is in one of the best places in his life.” Instead, the Peaches hitmaker has been focused on parenting his six-month-old son, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber, and working on new music.

The rep also revealed that Bieber has undergone a “very transformative” year, ending several personal and business relationships that no longer served him. These changes, while significant, have not been indicative of a downward spiral but rather a shift toward prioritizing his family, marriage, and creative pursuits.

Earlier this month, fans voiced concerns after Bieber was spotted in New York City looking visibly tired, with dark circles around his eyes. Sources later clarified that his weary appearance was due to long nights spent in the recording studio and caring for his son, who had trouble sleeping.

The speculation comes years after Bieber opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse. In a 2020 documentary, he revealed he had turned to marijuana and harder drugs in his early teens as a way to cope with the pressures of fame. However, he made the decision to get sober after realizing the toll it was taking on his health and well-being.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing rumors, Bieber remains committed to his family and career, determined to move forward in a healthier and more fulfilling direction. With fatherhood and new music on the horizon, the singer is focused on the future rather than the negativity surrounding his past.