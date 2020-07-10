Justin Bieber calls Hailey Baldwin 'angel' weeks after naming Selena Gomez while denying sexual assault claims

Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing about his wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer shared a photo of his "angel" wife sleeping during their vacay.

It has been almost two years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot. The international singer and the gorgeous model have been happy ever since. The two stars have time and again turned our Instagram red with their mushy romance and beautiful shoutouts for each other. This week was no different. Justin couldn't stop gushing about Hailey. The Stuck With U hitmaker turned on his Instagram Stories to announce that Hailey was his "angel" with a sweet photo of the model.

Hailey sported was taking a nap when Justin sneaked a photo during the moment. He shared the photo with the caption, "A litteral angel (sic)" as Hailey slept in peace. The photo was posted a few days after Hailey revealed she went on a road trip with Justin. She shared some breathtaking photos from their summer vacay and left us a tad jealous. Check out all the photos below:

Justin's new Instagram Story came weeks after he was accused of sexual assault. A young woman accused the What Do You Mean singer of sexually assaulting her in Texas in 2014. The singer lashed out at these claims and said he was with Selena during the time mentioned in the accusations.

"I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th. We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted," he tweeted.

The singer said he was going to take legal actions against the claims. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," he tweeted.

