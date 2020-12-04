Justin Bieber CALLS OUT fan asking Selena Gomez stans to 'bully' Hailey Bieber: This sad excuse of a human

Justin Bieber clapped back at a fan urging Selena Gomez stans to bombard Hailey Bieber's latest live session with comments about the singer's ex-girlfriend.

Justin Bieber attempted to put an end to comments comparing his wife Hailey Bieber with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Things unfolded after a fan after posted a video urging Selena fans to bombard a live session featuring the couple with comments rallying Selena. "This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her," the girl in the video.

The video caught Justin's attention and he addressed the issue on his Instagram Stories. The Yummy hitmaker shared a statement reacting to the hurtful video. "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic]. I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day," he said.

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right," Justin commented. "As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!” he concluded the note.

Justin further shared the video in question and added, "I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feels small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY."

Hailey shared Justin's statement before sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Stories. The 24-year-old model wrote, "I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental (sic). But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior."

Hailey added that she wants only to "support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success". She wishes her followers and supporters do the same "Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!" she ended her note.

Do you think it's high time trolls leave Justin and Hailey alone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber REVEALS Hailey Baldwin still has things she wants to achieve as a woman before having children

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×