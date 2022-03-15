Justin Bieber 'can barely sleep' after wife Hailey Bieber's recent health scare: Report

Hailey Bieber left everyone shocked after it was revealed that the model had recently been hospitalised due to a medical condition. The 25-year-old was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California last Thursday after having stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain. The model confirmed the same in a statement she shared on Saturday.

While Hailey noted that she has recovered from the said condition, according to People, Justin Bieber has been having a hard time following her diagnosis. A source informed People that the singer has been extremely worried and added, "Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them. Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests."

While explaining her hospitalisation and diagnosis, Hailey in her statement called it the scariest situation she has ever been in. The model in her note also thanked her fans and friends who reached out to her and wished her a speedy recovery after learning about her condition.

Prior to her health scare, Hailey recently celebrated Justin's birthday and even shared a sweet tribute for him as she confessed her love for him in the sweetest manner. Dropping adorable photos of the duo together, Hailey in her birthday note for her husband mentioned that the most beautiful part of her life was that she gets to live with him. The photos captured the couple's sweet moments together over the years and also a childhood throwback of the singer.

