Justin Bieber cannot take his hands off Hailey Bieber; Confesses he 'still can’t believe' model chose him

Justin Bieber paints social media red with his heartwarming confession. The singer shared two photos with his wife Hailey Bieber as he poured his heart out.
Justin Bieber doesn't shy away from indulging in some PDA on social media. The Stuck With U crooner has time and again showered his wife Hailey Bieber with love and let the world know about it. Today was yet another day where fans got a glimpse of Justin's love for Hailey. Justin painted our social media timeline red with his love for the model by sharing a bunch of photos on Instagram. Although the couple's madly in love vibe had us grinning, it was Justin's confession that had us going all "awww".

Justin shared two pictures with Hailey seated in his lap. The singer seated shirtless on a poolside chair while Hailey sported a faded rainbow coloured sleeveless tee, shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Justin shared the candid photo with the caption, "I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!" The second photo was shared with a bunch of heart emojis. 

I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!

Don't these photos leave your hearts feeling full! 

Earlier this year, Justin had admitted he was "honoured" to be Hailey's husband. Speaking in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 station back in February this year, Justin said, "I'm freaking married now and I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I'm really honoured to be her husband."

Apart from gushing about his wife, Justin also shared photos of his "fam". The group picture featured Jaden Smith. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss u fam

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

