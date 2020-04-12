Justin Bieber can't keep hands off Hailey in a new selfie shared hours after Selena Gomez dropped Boyfriend

Justin Bieber has been trying his hand on photography and Hailey Bieber has been his muse. The singer released a few photos of his model wife hours after Selena Gomez dropped the Boyfriend video.

Justin Bieber clearly cannot keep his hands off Hailey Bieber. The singer has been sharing a slew of pictures of his wife on social media lately as the couple has been quarantining together. Justin and Hailey are couped up in their Canadian home for a few weeks now. They have been spending time making TikTok videos among many other things. However, Justin has been trying his hand on photography lately. Earlier this week, the singer shared a picture of Hailey in the bathtub.

Now, the couple has posed together for a mirror selfie and Justin couldn't keep his hands off her. The couple was seen posing in their closet of clothes. Hailey looked stunning in a white ensemble while Justin hid behind her. The singer had his hand wrapped around the model.

The Intentions singer shared the picture with a red heart emoji. The new photo came hours after Justin shared a couple of photos of Hailey in the bathtub. In the first photo, Hailey appears topless in the photo. In the second, Hailey sports a black and mustard checked shirt. He shared both the photos without any caption. Check out the three photos below.

Justin's new photos came hours after Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez dropped three songs. The singer released tracks titled Boyfriend, Souvenir and She. The singer not only released the audios of the song but also released the video of Boyfriend as well. Check it out here: Boyfriend: Selena Gomez turns her boring, handsome dates into frogs in an unmissable music video

