Justin Bieber carries his baby sister Bay and dances to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' amidst the lockdown

Justin Bieber dances to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' along with Hailey Baldwin, baby sister Bay, and his siblings.

Justin Bieber seems to be making the most out of his time in quarantine. The the-26-year old singer has been practicing social-distancing along with his wife Hailey Baldwin and his family at his home in Canada. Justin Bieber has been binge-watching shows, listening to music, indulging in self-care, cooking and doing lots more to keep himself busy amidst the lockdown. But one that he's doing the most and is acing at it, is making TikTik videos of himself and wife Hailey Baldwin.

From Mehan Thee Stallion's Savage Challenge to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' dance, Justin Bieber has done it all! The popular singer's social media profile is full of amazing TikTok videos. Want proof? Scroll through his and Hailey Baldwin's profile! Recently, Justin posted another video of himself pulling off a sassy dance along with his family. The star shook his leg to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' carrying his 1-year-old baby sister Bay in his arms. The TikTok video featured Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn Bieber, Aliie and Bay. Justin displayed some extremely cool moves but baby girl Bay stole away the limelight.

The 'Love Yourself' singer matched steps with his siblings and wife Hailey. Dressed in a yellow tracksuit, he slipped away in style as he moonwalked and moved out of the frame towards the end of the video. 'The Yummy' singer also did his own 'Come Around Me' challenge with Allie and Jazmyn in another TikTok video that he reposted. Justin and Hailey have got a super fun family making them pass their time while quarantining in Canada. The couple has been staying in Justin’s native country amidst the lockdown. However, Justin's inner wanderlust is making him want to take a vacation as soon as it’s safe. "I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing," he recently told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA host Symon. "So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm," Justin revealed.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin also took up Megan Thee Stallion‘s challenge and dance to the groovy track titled Savage. As seen in the video, Hailey hits record on her iPhone before she moves back and pulls off some amazing hip hop moves dancing to Megan’s song Savage. Dressed in a cropped black sweatshirt and white sweatpants, Hailey Baldwin is literally dancing to kill. A few seconds later, Justin slides in behind her and joins his wifey in her dance. Although the singer arrives to dance with her, he can't take his eyes off Hailey when she begins to groove. However, towards the end, Bieber picks up and tries to match steps with Hailey attempting to twerk like her. Hailey took to her Instagram handle and shared the video on her story a few weeks ago.

Hailey Baldwin gives the ultimate hip-hop vibes in her trendy outfit while Justin Bieber keeps the cool quotient high sporting a yellow cap with a dark blue sweatshirt and grey shorts. Although Justin is clearly goofing around for the camera, his twerk towards the end of the video is unmissable. The singer seems completely in awe of his wife as he watches her dance and shells out some major husband goals.

Justin Bieber was all set for his Changes tour scheduled to start from May 14 this year. However, the 45-date tour has now been pushed ahead till further notice in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe. Both, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were looking forward to the music tour but decided to postpone the event putting the health of his fans first.

