Justin Bieber channels his inner ARMY with BTS Fanchant on TikTok and Jungkook is going to be impressed

Justin Bieber hummed along to the tunes of Spring Day and chanted the BTS Fanchant. The ARMY couldn't handle it. We wonder what Jungkook's reaction would be.

Justin Bieber has, in his own words, officially lost his mind. The singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are practicing social distancing in Canada amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to working out, watching a lot of Friends and participating in several TikTok challenges. They have given us a folder full of performances to help us take our minds off of the tough times. However, it seems like the quarantine has gotten to Justin's mind and he's letting his fans know with the help of BTS.

The singer turned to TikTok and chanted the BTS Fanchant. The video posted by JB sees the Intention singer humming along to the "Spring Day" sound and BTS fanchant. Justin takes BTS members' real names in the video. RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jungkook aka Jeon Jeongguk, Jimin aka Park Jimin, and V aka Kim Taehyung but missed out on J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's name as the video abruptly ends.

The singer shared the video with the caption, "... officially lost my mind". The video has ARMY members going gaga. Fans are showering Justin with purple hearts and calling it a historic day for Armyliebers.

Check out Justin Bieber's video and a few fan reactions below:

ARMYLIEBERS WON. JUSTIN BIEBER LISTENING TO SPRING DAY AND TRYNA DO THE BTS FANCHANT. WE WON WE REALLY WON. pic.twitter.com/Dicfw2uc4F — BTS⁷ x BIEBER(@ItsGeorgie_xo) April 7, 2020

MY HEART MY ARMYLIEBER CRUMBS AND HE DOESNT EVEN KNOW ITS THE FANCHANT OMFG JUSTIN @BTS_twt @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/f7RETJMznX — tori ⁷ (@JOONSETA) April 7, 2020

NOT JUSTIN BIEBER MAKING A TIKTOK WITH BTS ARMY CHANT IN THE BACKGROUND pic.twitter.com/aMks4oCi5G — vi⁷ luvs alba (@vantehes) April 7, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER just did the BTS Fan Chant HAHAHA SO COOL! I know he only got the Kim Namjoon part correct but it’s so cutee SPRING DAY IS THE BEST!!!! pic.twitter.com/tdXgUwsJjU — SPRING DAY (@namjootay) April 7, 2020

Justin Bieber doing the BTS fanchat is a phat MOOD pic.twitter.com/5HmwTpf22n — windshield laugh (@purpleDNA7) April 7, 2020

What do you think of Justin's BTS inspired video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This isn't the first time Justin has shown his interest in BTS. Last year, he broke the internet when he reached out to BTS member Jungkook and wished him on his birthday. The singer tweeted, "Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy". Apart from that, he also congratulated the K-Pop band for the success of Map of the Soul: 7. Jungkook reciprocated the love by tweeting about Justin's song "Yummy".

My guys from @BTS_twt out here killing it. Congrats fellas. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 23, 2020

Apart from causing a frenzy among BTS fans, Justin also shook a leg to Drake's song. Check out the video below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber turns photographer to give a breathtaking photo of Hailey Bieber in a bathtub; See Pic

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More