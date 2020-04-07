Share your Lockdown Story
Justin Bieber channels his inner ARMY with BTS Fanchant on TikTok and Jungkook is going to be impressed

Justin Bieber hummed along to the tunes of Spring Day and chanted the BTS Fanchant. The ARMY couldn't handle it. We wonder what Jungkook's reaction would be.
Justin Bieber has, in his own words, officially lost his mind. The singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are practicing social distancing in Canada amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to working out, watching a lot of Friends and participating in several TikTok challenges. They have given us a folder full of performances to help us take our minds off of the tough times. However, it seems like the quarantine has gotten to Justin's mind and he's letting his fans know with the help of BTS. 

The singer turned to TikTok and chanted the BTS Fanchant. The video posted by JB sees the Intention singer humming along to the "Spring Day" sound and BTS fanchant. Justin takes BTS members' real names in the video. RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jungkook aka Jeon Jeongguk, Jimin aka Park Jimin, and V aka Kim Taehyung but missed out on J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's name as the video abruptly ends. 

 The singer shared the video with the caption, "... officially lost my mind". The video has ARMY members going gaga. Fans are showering Justin with purple hearts and calling it a historic day for Armyliebers. 

Check out Justin Bieber's video and a few fan reactions below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... officially lost my mind

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

What do you think of Justin's BTS inspired video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

This isn't the first time Justin has shown his interest in BTS. Last year, he broke the internet when he reached out to BTS member Jungkook and wished him on his birthday. The singer tweeted, "Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy". Apart from that, he also congratulated the K-Pop band for the success of Map of the Soul: 7. Jungkook reciprocated the love by tweeting about Justin's song "Yummy". 

Apart from causing a frenzy among BTS fans, Justin also shook a leg to Drake's song. Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@champagnepapi TOOSIE SLIDE LESSGOOO

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

