Justin Bieber Claims ‘It's Never Too Early’ To Get Son Jack Started with Ice Skating; Says He'll Teach It to Him 'As Soon As...'

Justin Bieber cannot wait for the day he gets to teach ice skating to his son. While giving a sideline interview to the Los Angeles Kings’ media team, following his participation in a charity hockey game, the musician revealed his plans of getting his son on the field as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s participation in the hockey game was to make a contribution to the organization that would benefit the affected ones in the Los Angeles wildfires.

While in conversation with the media portal, the Peaches crooner was asked how early he would teach his son to skate, and the musician revealed, “As soon as possible.” The reporter followed up by asking, “What is too early?” and the singer shared, “It’s never too early.”

The past year had been quite joyous for Justin and Hailey Bieber, who welcomed their firstborn in August. To announce the happy news with their fans, Bieber took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his son’s feet in the hands of his wife.

Along with the picture, the couple also announced the name of their son and continued with the ritual of using JB initials.

Additionally, in the interview, the musician expressed his emotions about how he felt contributing to the good cause. He said, “This is everything.” The singer further added, “We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together, good things can happen.”

Moreover, Bieber also got involved in a fun banter with Jeremy Roenick as the duo threw fake punches and put up a friendly fight on the field.

Other celebrities who joined the game alongside the Baby singer included Erin Andrews, Rob McElhenney and Caitlin Olson, while Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrel, Danny Devito and Colby Smulders donned the roles of coaches.