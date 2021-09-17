Justin Bieber compliments Shawn Mendes on his look; Hailey & Camila Cabello seen chatting up in Met Gala video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ran into Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Met Gala 2021 and had a quick chat before making their red carpet entry. In a Vogue video that captures this BTS moment between the two couples, Justin can be seen complimenting Mendes on his shirtless look. Also, Camila can be seen sweetly greeting Hailey with a hug.

While one would have expected things to get extremely awkward as Shawn and Camila ran into the Biebers at Met Gala, things seemed quite alright as the two couples indulged in some small talk before heading out for the Met Gala. Fans expected the situation to get awkward given that Hailey had last attended the 2018 Met Gala with Shawn Mendes, sparking romance rumours though only a few months after the event, she tied the knot with Justin Bieber.

While both Hailey and Shawn are now in extremely happy relationships, it seems their recent meet showed that all's well between them. In the video shared by Vogue, Cabello first walks up to the Biebers and asks “Hi, how are you? Good to see you!"

Camila hugs Hailey and then hugs Justin. Shawn then hugs Hailey and chats up to Justin saying, "Hey, bro. How are you?" Justin responds, “Really good.”Justin then pointed out at Shawn‘s look says, “Going with the no shirt vibes. I like it." Shawn then explains he's "trying to push it a little bit," and Justin responds, you've "got to flex" what you've got.

The interaction between the two couples has caught a lot of fan attention and many are also claiming that there seems tension and awkwardness between them.

