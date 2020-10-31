Justin Bieber CONFESSES having suicidal thoughts in the past; Ensures last 8 months have been happy & healthy

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his struggles with mental health, and confessed having suicidal thoughts in the past. Scroll down to see the pop star talk about it.

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his mental health and past thoughts of suicide in the recent episode of his YouTube Originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. “There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent,” the 26-year-old musician confessed.

Justin went on, explaining that he was “just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.” After the documentary premiered, Justin did update fans on how he is doing at the moment, which is better. “The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy,” he wrote. Later in his documentary, Justin did offer up advice to fans who might be going through the same thing. “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy. #JBNextChapter out now on @youtube https://t.co/9ejWpaDY8n pic.twitter.com/3LzVILILXI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 30, 2020

Watch the full video below:

Previously, Justin admitted he was really struggling with his mental health in March of 2019, and in April 2019 the Canadian pop icon shared a new update with fans about his therapy. Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share the selfie from the meeting with his therapist and added an important note. “Therapy session. It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions,” Justin captioned the photo.

