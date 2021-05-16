Justin Bieber continues to experiment with his dreadlocks amid criticism for cultural appropriation

Justin Bieber posts new selfies as he experiments with his new hairstyle despite being called for cultural appropriation.

Justin Bieber has been exceptionally active on Instagram in the past few days. The singer has been indulging in a lot of selfies and with every picture, it seems he has been experimenting with his hair. After sharing two selfies where he is seen in different outfits yesterday, the Yummy singer again shared a selfie on Sunday where he was seen flaunting his dreadlocks, which have been in the news since he first debuted them.

While in two pictures, Bieber was seen with his dreadlocks tied into space buns, in another selfie, he was seen with his locks left loose. Bieber has been receiving a lot of backlash for his new hairstyle as fans have been criticizing him for cultural appropriation. Justin first sported the new hairstyle in an Instagram post on April 25 and has drawn flak ever since.

This is not the first time the singer has sported dreadlocks, previously the singer sported a similar hairstyle in 2016. For the unreversed, the hairstyle has been traditionally known to have been worn by people of color. It has also been symbolic of the Rastafari movement. With more light being shed on Black cultural history, the hairstyle now raises questions about cultural appropriation for its use in pop culture.

Check out Justin Bieber's pictures here:

With the increased awareness about dreadlocks, fans have been calling out Bieber on his Instagram posts. Several fans are also asking him to ditch this hairstyle and go for a throwback look from 2011. Although, it looks like Bieber is more than comfortable carrying on with his current look, given his recent posts.

