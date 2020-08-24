  1. Home
Justin Bieber cradles his & Hailey Baldwin's new niece; Dwayne Johnson CONVINCED couple to have a baby in 2021

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share some heartwarming snaps with his and Hailey Baldwin's new niece as he cradles her lovingly. Dwayne Johnson couldn't help but comment on JB's IG post as the Black Adam star is convinced the young couple will welcome a baby soon.
The quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to celebrities getting some much-needed downtime with their partners, kids and families. For many, it's been a year of either welcoming a baby or having one on the way. For example, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed baby Willa Jonas in July while Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will be welcoming their first child in September. Given how Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been all about the love these past few months, the question arises if the young couple is thinking of extending their family.

Taking to Instagram recently was JB who shared some adorable candid snaps of himself cradling his and Baldwin's new niece Iris. She's the daughter of Hailey‘s older sister Alaia Baldwin and husband Andrew Aronow. It's indeed an endearing sight to witness as a shirtless with a black mask Bieber holds baby Iris carefully in his arms and stares at the toddler lovingly. Just like millions of fans, a famous celebrity is convinced that the couple will have a baby in 2021. Any guesses who the celeb is?

It's none other than Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson who took to the comments section and wrote, "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021," along with a wink and punch emoticon.

Check out Justin Bieber's heartwarming snaps with his niece baby Iris on Instagram below:

JB's caption reads as, "My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness (sic) the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!"

We can already picture what an amazing dad Justin Bieber is going to be!

