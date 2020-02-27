Justin Bieber curtain calls Seasons finale with some love from Billie Eilish; Deets Inside

Justin Bieber released the finale episode of his doc-series Seasons and it features Billie Eilish candidly declaring her love for the singe. Here’s what she said.

Justin Bieber beyond doubt has one of the best and loyal fan bases in the music industry. Billie Eilish has proved, time and again, that she might just be his biggest fan out there, and during the finale episode of Bieber docu-series Seasons, she declared her never ending love for the singer. Justin released the last episode of the 10-part YouTube series on February 25, 2020.

After taking a break from the music industry following his wedding with Hailey Baldwin, the singer made a comeback in the spotlight with his latest album Changes and this series. In these episodes, Justin candidly spoke about everything, including his married life, music and his physical and mental health struggles. However, the final episode was mostly about other celebrities talking about Justin. It featured interviews with various singing stars like Usher, Big Sean, Quavo, DJ Khaled and Billie.

Check out a clip from the finale episode here:

Billie bared her soul in the episode and expressed her deep feeling for the singer. “I would say that he's doing better. And that makes me so happy because I, like, care about him more than anyone in my life,’ she says in the video. She did not stop there, the singer stated that she will always appreciate anything that Justin does. “I don't care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put that in a store. I'm excited! Anything that Justin makes, I'm ready to go,” she said. “The fact that he's just moving forward and going, and going, and going, is huge. I think it's bigger than all of us even realize because it's easy to stop,” she added.

After constantly gushing about him for so long, the 18-year-old singer finally met Justin for the first time at Coachella last year and it was a dream come true for her. Since then, the two have been talking about each other in various interviews. In one of those interviews, the 25-year-old asserted that he feels like protecting Billie from everything he had experienced in the industry as a young artist.

