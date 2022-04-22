Justin Bieber, Dan and Shay sued for copyright infringement over Grammy winning hit song 10,000 Hours

Companies have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay. According to PEOPLE on Thursday, International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega Music, and Sound Gems sued the pop singer and the country music duet, among others, for their song 10,000 Hours.

The complaint claims that Bieber, 28, and the duo (Dan Smyers, 34, and Shay Mooney, 30) "stole the core portion" of the 1973 song The First Time Baby Is A Holiday, which comprises the chorus, verse, and hook, written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti. The complaint claims there are "unmistakable similarities" despite the fact that the song was not published until 2014, approximately five years before 10,000 Hours. The corporations, who claim ownership of the song, are suing for credit on the track, as well as monetary damages, statutory damages, legal costs, and an injunction against further distribution of the song.

However, Bieber and the Tequila singers released the song in October 2019 — just four days after Bieber married Hailey Baldwin for the second time in a religious ceremony in South Carolina attended by many famous friends, including both Smyers and Mooney, as well as Scooter Braun, who manages all three artists. The song earned the performers a Grammy Award for best country duo/group performance in 2021. Meanwhile, the artist received two AMAs, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and a Billboard award for the song in 2020.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Bieber is getting sued for his track. As per TMZ, Bieber was sued in 2016 by an artist who claimed he and DJ Skrillex copied the hook of Sorry from one of her songs. The singer later filed to have her own suit dismissed.

