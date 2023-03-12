Justin Bieber Death Hoax: The singer is still alive; Viral claim debunked

This isn’t the first time any celebrity has been falsely pronounced dead on social media. The most recent victim of the internet prank was Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Although, the death hoax was later debunked. It all started with a viral article posted on March 5, 2023 stating that Justin Bieber died after crashing at over 100mph. However, the news was later declared “fake” as Justin Bieber made a public appearance on the same day. But the hashtag #JustinBieberDead was still trending on social media.

Justin Bieber fans reaction over death hoax

Though the news was fake, it was enough to send fans into a tizzy on the internet. Justin Bieber fans got perplexed by the rumors and called out the fake post. " The first user wrote, "Somebody shared a fake post on FB about Justin Bieber dead and I fell for it smh." Whoever got my momma thinking Justin Bieber is dead can go to hell.", the second fan commented.

Justin Bieber is alive and well!

Worried about Justin Bieber? Don’t fret! The ‘I don’t care’ singer is very much alive. The Canadian singer has recently celebrated his 29th birthday with friends and family. Bernard Harvey, Billie Eilish, Kid Laroi, Jaden Smith, Leon Bridges, and Don Toliver were among those who attended his Carnival-themed birthday party. He has also shared a carousel of birthday pictures on his social media. The 'Peaches' singer shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, where he and his friends looked happier than ever, exchanging hugs at the party.

