Justin Bieber debuts dreadlocks on social media once again; Faces criticism for cultural appropriation

Twitter users are infuriated over Justin Bieber's new hair transformation. The singer is getting called out for cultural appropriation on social media after debuting dreadlocks.

Justin Bieber, who is on a vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber, took to his social media handle to share his latest hairdo. The ‘Peaches’ singer posted a few photos on Instagram wherein he was seen flaunting dreadlocks while sunbathing with Hailey. Netizens called out the musician for his new hair transformation as users criticized him for cultural appropriation. For the unversed, White people wearing dreadlocks is considered a form of cultural appropriation by some people because historically people of colour have been mocked for wearing them. The singer has also received criticism back in 2016 for wearing dreadlocks.

Justin famously debuted a set of blonde dreadlocks ahead of 2016’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Twitter users called out the musician for his hairstyle by recalling the first time he wore the look. People were shocked to see the new hairstyle and some users tried to explain why it was problematic to wear dreadlocks as a White person. “We’ve been through this in 2016 on why wearing dreads isn’t okay. Why do you continue to do this?” one user tweeted. The singer has been posting a lot about Black Lives Matter, which is something that infuriated another user who tweeted, “To support black people and the anti-racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach.”

One person also drew comparisons to rapper Lil Pump, by saying they only realized it’s not him after reading Justin's name: "Why did I think this was lil pump showing he got his face tats removed.”

Take a look at the tweets:

you’re smarter than this. don’t let your friends ruin you my guy. we’ve been through this in 2016 on why wearing dreads isn’t okay. why do you continue to do this? lol. @justinbieber just bc hailey says it’s hot doesn’t mean it’s right. it’s black culture appropriation. — chelso (@whoischelso) April 26, 2021

I definitely DON'T agree with #JustinBieber's dreads, because it's cultural appropriation, but y'all literally bullying him way too far. I don't blame him for not coming on here. Preaching about mental health, yet bullying him. Hypocritical clowns! Make that make sense! — (@MinsikMelanin) April 26, 2021

justin sweetheart you have to understand that to support black people and the anti racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach and that means not doing cultural appropriation ever dreadlocks do not look good on you @justinbieber — livia | cr: lâmina da assassina (@nseidenadaoxe) April 26, 2021

Someone tell Justin Bieber those dreads are a no go. — Madonna Meg (@HotMegma) April 26, 2021

not at Justin Bieber doing cultural appropriation with his hair again — gguk⁷ ♡ (@gguksseulgi) April 26, 2021

yikes the cultural appropriation that is Justin Bieber’s hair ... — Tally Schwenk (@tallyschwenk) April 26, 2021

