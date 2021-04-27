  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Justin Bieber debuts dreadlocks on social media once again; Faces criticism for cultural appropriation

Twitter users are infuriated over Justin Bieber's new hair transformation. The singer is getting called out for cultural appropriation on social media after debuting dreadlocks.
492 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber debuts dreadlocks on social media once again; Faces criticism for cultural appropriation
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber, who is on a vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber, took to his social media handle to share his latest hairdo. The ‘Peaches’ singer posted a few photos on Instagram wherein he was seen flaunting dreadlocks while sunbathing with Hailey. Netizens called out the musician for his new hair transformation as users criticized him for cultural appropriation. For the unversed, White people wearing dreadlocks is considered a form of cultural appropriation by some people because historically people of colour have been mocked for wearing them. The singer has also received criticism back in 2016 for wearing dreadlocks.

Justin famously debuted a set of blonde dreadlocks ahead of 2016’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Twitter users called out the musician for his hairstyle by recalling the first time he wore the look. People were shocked to see the new hairstyle and some users tried to explain why it was problematic to wear dreadlocks as a White person. “We’ve been through this in 2016 on why wearing dreads isn’t okay. Why do you continue to do this?” one user tweeted. The singer has been posting a lot about Black Lives Matter, which is something that infuriated another user who tweeted, “To support black people and the anti-racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach.”

One person also drew comparisons to rapper Lil Pump, by saying they only realized it’s not him after reading Justin's name: "Why did I think this was lil pump showing he got his face tats removed.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Also Read| Justin Bieber shares a black and white picture with wife Hailey Baldwin from their vacation; check it out 

Credits :TwitterJustin Bieber Instagram

You may like these
Justin Bieber almost teared up as he performed 'Lonely' among other songs for a group of jail inmates
5 times Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had the SWEETEST things to say about each other
Justin Bieber REVEALS his dark past with drugs use; Says bodyguards would check his pulse at night
Justin Bieber speaks about marriage with Hailey Baldwin; Says he spent first year as husband 'on eggshells'
Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES upskirting incident between Justin Bieber & paps: It felt invasive and disrespectful
Hailey Bieber reflects on how media’s constant microscope affected Justin Bieber; Says she felt “sad for him”