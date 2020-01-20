Justin Bieber declares 'I love my wife', says he's not posting about Haley Baldwin to prove anything

Justin Bieber loves his wife and is shouting it across social media, via a cheesy yet romantic Instagram post. The Yummy singer also had a tight response to give to haters, who have been criticising the couple's relationship. Check out JB's IG post below.

It won't be wrong to say that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to live in marital bliss since getting married, not once but twice. It was on September 13, 2018, when the crazy lovebirds had a civil ceremony at a New York courthouse. However, given their religious beliefs, the couple had a big, fat wedding amongst close friends and family members. Ever since JB has been making sure to make his ladylove feel extra special with cheesy yet romantic Instagram posts.

In his recent IG post, which is a clear-cut dedication to his darling wife, the Yummy singer shared a photo that had the symbol saying, "I love (heart emoticon) my wife." This isn't the first time that the 25-year-old singer has showered social media love upon the Drop The Mic host. However, there are haters who will say that Bieber is using these IG posts to prove a point and defend the 23-year-old model, who has been getting social media hate for her relationship with Justin. In his caption, JB made sure to address the trolls in a classy way.

Check out Justin Bieber's romantic IG post for Hailey Baldwin below:

Justin wrote, "I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! It's like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, I've done a lot of cool things but I don't think anything comes close to as cool as that."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's Saturday Thoughts is dedicated to his 'rewarding' marriage with Hailey Baldwin

We adore this couple and how!

Credits :Instagram

Read More