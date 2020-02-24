Justin Bieber delivers compelling performance at Kanye West’s Sunday Service; WATCH

Justin Bieber surprised the crowd at Kanye West’s Sunday Service by delivering an emotional performance. Check it out.

Justin Bieber joined Kanye West for his Sunday Service and surprised the crowd by delivering an emotional performance. In a video posted by the 25-year-old singer, he can be seen belting out Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It. The clip features the singer standing by a piano wearing a red hoodie. Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian also posted various videos from the event. In one of the clips, the crowd can be seen cheering for the singer as he sings the lyrics, “I'm stronger, I'm wiser, I'm better, much better. When I look back over all you brought me through, I can see that you were the one I held on to.”

Another clip features Justin embracing West who can be seen smiling brightly. This is not the first time a celeb has attended Kanye’s Sunday Service. It was previously attended by Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt. During an interview with ET, Pitt said Kanye is doing something really special with these events. Justin's Sunday Service performance comes just days after he dropped his album Changes. Shortly after it was released, the album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Check out the video here:

The latest album was his seventh album to hit the number one spot on Billboard’s prestigious chart. According to Billboard, breaking the record set by Elvis Presley, Justin is now the youngest solo artist to have seven no. 1 albums. He released the album on Valentine’s Day and it is a love letter to his wife Hailey Bieber.

