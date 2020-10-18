Justin Bieber delivers emotional 'Holy' performance with Chance The Rapper on SNL; Drops a moving 'Lonely' act

Justin Bieber performed his latest tracks Holy and Lonely on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The singer was visibly emotional and overwhelmed during both the performances.

It was a Holy and Lonely night on Saturday Night Live courtesy Justin Bieber. The international singer brought the two recently tracks on the stage this weekend and it was a sight to watch. The 25-year-old singer first performed Holy. The SNL stage was transformed into a make-do chapel where Justin was seen wearing a white turtle neck and a pair of dark coloured pants topped with a winter hat. The singer sang the most portion of the song solo before Chance The Rapper joined him.

As the duo approached the ending, Justin was visibly emotional before he bowed down and Chance consoled him by patting his back. Justin then turned towards his second performance, which began from the SNL green room, reminding us of the music video of the song released a few days ago. The singer is seated in front of the mirror before he performs the song and descends towards the stage where Benny Blanco joins him on the stage. The powerful performance ended with Justin running towards Blanco for a hug.

Check out both the performances below:

The paparazzi spotted Hailey Bieber making her way to the Saturday Night Live studio. The model shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram Stories sporting a sultry black dress for the recording. The model also shared a picture of a young JB, pinned in the room at SNL studio, and asked her fans, "Who dat?" The photo was also seen in his Lonely performance.

What did you think of Justin's SNL performances? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

