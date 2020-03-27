Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and other celebs donate food to people in need during Coronavirus lockdown

Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and other celebs are donating meals to people in need during Coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus, which originated in China, is now haunting people across the world. To date, over 510,000 people have been infected by the deadly Virus globally, and more than 22,900 people have lost their lives. The scientists are still trying to come up with a cure and have very clearly stated that it might take a lot of time. They have suggested that the only options we have right now, to control the spread, is social distancing. Taking the advice seriously, many countries have announced lockdown and although this is keeping people away from the virus, many are now facing financial issues.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato have decided to use their status and money to help the people in need by donating food. The 27-year-old Sorry Not Sorry songstress and the 26-year-old “Yummy” have joined the #OpenForDelivery, which is trying to spread awareness about how the restaurants are still open and need business now more than ever. Jamie Lynn Spears and Mark Cuban have also joined the initiative.

Check out Justin and Demi's posts here:

Demi Lovato joined the initiative and stated that she will send food to people in need. “I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time. Comment below to show me how you’re helping in your local communities! I’m challenging @scooterbraun, @arianagrande, @justinbieber and @haileybieber next!! #OpenForDelivery. if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!! Let’s continue to all do what we can for each other,” Justin Bieber wrote on his Instagram post alongside a video with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Meanwhile, the USA has now surged past China and Italy to become the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 82,404 on March 26, overtaking China’s 81,782 cases and Italy’s 80,589, Johns Hopkins University reported. The situation has taken a serious toll on the country’s economy. According to a report by Bloomberg, about 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended March 21.

