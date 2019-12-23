Justin Bieber dons a quirky Christmas sweater to wish 'birthday boy' Jesus; Check it out

Justin Bieber has dived into the Christmas spirit. The singer took to Instagram to flaunt his Christmas sweater. Check it out.

Justin Bieber is already in the Christmas spirit and how! The singer, who has been laying low on the music front throughout the year, is preparing to end the year with a memorable Christmas and a great Holiday. And he has the perfect sweater to keep him comfy during the holidays and stay inline with the Christmas spirit. The singer recently took to his Instagram stories to reveal the ringing in Christmas in a green sweater. But hold on, it isn't your regular sweater.

In the picture JB shared, the Let Me Love You singer dons a sweater that features a picture of Jesus wearing a yellow polka dot birthday hat. If that wasn't enough, Jesus is seen holding up a red balloon. Jesus' outfit had "birthday boy" inscribed on it while a dove flies on one corner of the sweater.

Check out Justin Bieber's green Christmas sweater below:

Christmas will be extra special for Justin this year for the singer recently announced he is releasing one of his first songs from his upcoming album on December 24. On Friday, December 20, Justin took to social media to share a picture of "2020" with three dates: December 24, December 31, January 3.

This caused an uproar on social media. While Beliebers lost their minds in the anticipation of his new album, Selena Gomez fans were fuming following the announcement. They felt Justin was trying to steal her spotlight, given that Selena is releasing her new album Rare in January. Read all about it here: Justin Bieber announces his album release date & Selena Gomez fans accuse the singer of stealing her spotlight

