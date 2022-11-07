Justin Bieber drops a loved up photo with wife Hailey Bieber as the duo share a cute kiss

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber turned Halloween into an adorable date night and recently, the singer dropped a glimpse of their love-filled moment from the spooky celebrations on Instagram. Justin shared a sweet photo with his wifey Hailey who was seen dressed in an adorable bear costume. The photo showed Justin dressed in a yellow fleece jacket. While Justin is known to share love-filled snaps with Hailey every now and then, the new photo of the duo sharing a kiss comes on the heels of the recent talks surrounding his past romance with Selena Gomez. After the release of Selena's new documentary, My Mind and Me, there has been a renewed interest and Justin and Selena's past which was indirectly addressed in the documentary that covered the past six years of the singer's life.

Justin and Hailey's PDA click Along with a few cute PDA-filled clicks of the duo, Justin also added several other photos from his Halloween celebration in the Instagram post. The carousel of photos also included a photo of Hailey with Margot Robbie from the WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Innovator Awards. Justin captioned the post as, "Photo dump, love you guyth, mith u." While we got a glimpse of Hailey and Justin's cute costumes in his new post, previously, the couple also introduced their fans to the newest member of their family, their dog who was seen donning a pig costume. Hailey introduced him in her stories writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."

Selena Gomez's documentary release Justin's new PDA-filled click with Hailey came days after the release of his ex Selena's documentary release where the singer was barely mentioned. The focus of My Mind and Me was Gomez's mental and physical health journey, as she learned about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and survived an episode of psychosis in 2018. Selena spoke about moving on from her past as she spoke about her song Lose You To Love Me in the documentary which was famously about her romance with Justin. In the documentary, she said, "I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad. We wrote the song in 45 minutes, the fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too." Recently, Selena also hit the headlines for posing for joint photos with Hailey Bieber as the duo attended the Academy Museum Gala 2022. The duo seemed to shut down rumours of any feud between them with their photos together.

