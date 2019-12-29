Justin Bieber drops a hilarious yet naughty comment for wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Justin and Hailey, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year, never get enough of each other and the singer's latest Instagram post is proof.

Looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are in more love than ever. The power couple celebrated the holidays and Christmas with close family and friends. But their social media posts definitely sent fans into a tizzy. Justin and Hailey, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year, never get enough of each other and the singer's latest Instagram post is proof. The 'Sorry' singer recently took to the gram and dropped a naughty comment for his wife Hailey.

On Sunday, Justin shared a video of himself playing ice hockey with a group of friends. While posting the video, Justin also made an impromptu naughty comment about his wife Hailey Bieber. On the caption, Bieber wrote, "Like my wife always says... I got good hands." Well, fans and followers were clearly amused by Justin's caption as they dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

In the video, Justin seemingly appears to score a goal effortlessly for his team. While one comment read, "Yep Bieber is definitely ballin," another user wrote, "and hailey is right lmao." Check out Justin's latest post below:

Justin Bieber is definitely in a better mental state as compared to his struggles with depression earlier this year. He also announced that he will soon be touring. "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he had said in a video announcing the updates. The Canadian pop star will be releasing a new single titled 'Yummy' on January 3, 2020.

