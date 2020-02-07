Justin Bieber drops a new song 'Intentions' with Quavo and it is bound to leave you teary eyed; Watch

Justin Bieber has some great intentions and he is letting the world know of it with his new song Intentions. The song, a part of Changes, sees JB collaborate with Quavo.

Justin Bieber has dropped a new song titled Intentions as part of his upcoming album Changes. The singer surprised fans with the new music video and this time, he has collaborated with Quavo. Intentions is different from Justin's previous song Yummy, which was visibly inspired by his wife Hailey Baldwin. In the new video, Justin brings some real-life heroes under the spotlight. The inspiring video has been shot in at Alexandria House, a transitional residence for women and children in LA.

The music video brings the struggles of a few people who have experienced homelessness and Justin joining hands with Quavo to help in whatever way possible. While the hard-hitting video is bound to leave you emotional, Justin has penned heartwarming lyrics to go with the song. Through the lyrics, he reveals his intentions. "Picture perfect, you don't need no filter/Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer/Shower you with all my attention/Yeah, these are my only intentions," he confesses with his song.

"Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you/Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you/When I create, you're my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news/Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets," Justin sings, doubling up into a cheerleader we all need.

Check out the music video below:

What do you think of the song? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. The music video not only attempts to shed light on the homelessness and housing insecurity but it is through the song Justin that announced he is forming Intentions Fund to raise money for Alexandria House.

