Justin Bieber enjoys date with wife Hailey in Santa Monica days after she talks about Selena Gomez

Love was definitely in the air as the sensational pop icon Justin Bieber and his beloved wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, stepped out for a romantic date night in the city of Santa Monica. The couple, renowned for their remarkable bond and impeccable style, were spotted hand in hand, emanating happiness as they ventured to the popular L.A. hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, for an intimate dinner. Let's delve into the enchanting details of their evening together.

Justin and Hailey's casual and cozy fashion affair

Donning matching grey sweatshirts, Justin and Hailey effortlessly showcased their style while embracing a relaxed and laid-back vibe. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they strolled into Giorgio Baldi, hand in hand, exuding warmth and affection. Hailey, at the age of 26, exuded elegance with her ensemble, pairing her sweatshirt with a chic black mini-skirt and trendy loafers. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Stay singer exuded his signature coolness with a baseball cap and a pair of jeans, reflecting his charismatic personality.



When Hailey Baldwin broke her silence on rumored drama with Selena Gomez

Coinciding with their date night, Hailey Baldwin Bieber took the opportunity to set the record straight about the ongoing speculation surrounding her and Selena Gomez, Justin's former flame. During her appearance on Bloomberg's The Circuit, Hailey fearlessly addressed the matter raised by host Emily Chang. Despite not being directly mentioned, clips of news stories involving the two women appeared on screen, igniting a conversation.

Hailey expressed, “I firmly believe that this is not about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. It's not about creating a divide between two women. It's about the repulsive and fabricated narratives that breed hatred and can be extremely dangerous.”

She continued, “I see this as an opportunity to advocate for unity, to stand against the divisive nature that these narratives perpetuate. I refuse to be part of a 'team this person' versus 'team that person' mentality. It's crucial for people to witness the power of bringing individuals together, transcending this toxic division.”

The conversation further unfolded as host Emily Chang highlighted the frustration of a narrative that pits women against each other, often fueled by a man's involvement. Hailey responded passionately, expressing her disdain for this archaic storyline. She affirmed, “I've despised this narrative from the very beginning, as it stems from misunderstanding. I have repeatedly stated that there is no issue, and it deeply disappoints me that people still choose to behave this way over a man.”

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in 2018. The couple continues to shed major ‘couple goals’ whenever they step out in town.

