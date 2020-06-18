  1. Home
Justin Bieber enjoys some alone time amid lockdown; Shoots hoops to brush up his basketball skills

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Justin Bieber enjoyed some alone time shooting hoops. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
Justin Bieber enjoys some alone time amid lockdown; Shoots hoops to brush up his basketball skills
Justin stepped out of his house for a casual day out and enjoyed his alone time shooting hoops. The 26-year-old singer, dressed casually in a black graphic T-shirt, a pair of khaki shorts and a baseball cap, showed off his skills as a left-handed shooter, Daily Mail reported. With a weathered basketball in his hand, the singer tried to make some baskets just hours after his wife, Hailey Bieber joined up with her friend Kendall Jenner for a joint workout.  

To stay fit during quarantine, the two hit the Beverly Hills gym together. Keeping their workout session stylish, Hailey donned a pair of shiny bike shorts and an olive bomber jacket. Meanwhile, Kendall wore an all-black outfit. Justin has been very active on social media for the past couple of weeks as he continues to practice social distancing with his wife. Just earlier this month, the Yummy singer took to Instagram and vowed to raise his voice against racial injustice.

"I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture,” he said noting that he gets inspiration for his music from black culture. He mentioned that he would use his status to raise awareness and go his part in fighting against racism. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change," his post read,” he wrote. 

Daily Mail

