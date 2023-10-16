Justin Bieber enjoys spooky date at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios with wife Hailey, documents fun photo dump

With the spooky season and the month of Halloween in progress, it's the perfect time to enjoy some thrills and chills. Hailey and Justin Bieber seem to be doing the same as they were spotted with friends at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios. The couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month, were spotted having a gala time with pals and the singer posted a photo dump on his social media, giving a peek into the night.

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy date at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios

Several videos of Justin and Hailey are being posted on the Internet from their outing in Los Angeles, California. In one of the images, the model was spotted wearing blue devil ears. Another clip shows the the duo busy talking to each other as they walked down the theme park. While Hailey wore her signature oversized leather jacket and loose black pants for the outing, Justin wore baggy pants, a loose unbuttoned shirt, and a backward-facing hat.

ALSO READ: 'Let the spook commence': Hailey Bieber gives fans glimpse of Halloween decorations at home with husband Justin, here's a look inside

Justin took to his Instagram to share pictures from the trip but did not add a caption to the post. The first image was a group shot of Hailey and Justin with all of their friends. The latter sat in the middle with a huge smile on top of one of the many mushroom-themed seats in the amusement park. The photo showed Hailey posing with a drink and wearing her signature B necklace that she got customized a few months back from a New York-based designer.

More about Justin Bieber's trip photo dump

For the unversed, the Rhode founder also gifted Justin a customized mushroom pendant with five stones on top, representing five years of marriage on their wedding anniversary. In the second slide from the pop star's Instagram post, Justin bumps a question mark tile with his head, a reference to the popular Mario Game. He has his tongue out and a drink in his hand as he goofs around in the video. He can also be seen wearing the mushroom necklace.

The third was a photo of them on the rollercoaster with their hands up and mouths open. The next was a black and white image of them in a vehicle with Justin having a wide grin on his face. The last was a cute video of a stuffed toy won by Hailey and Justin sitting tucked into their car seat. With the window open, the video had a breezy effect on the toy's hair. Hailey and Justin were also recently spotted at Victoria Monet's concert where they vibed to music.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I'd be folding so quickly': Justin Bieber clutches onto wife Hailey after date night amidst rumors of marital trouble, fans gush over couple