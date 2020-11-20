Justin Bieber expresses frustration over old photos; Says ‘This was a time where I was unhealthy’

Justin Bieber recently voiced his frustration over media using his old photos from the time he was battling Lyme disease. SCroll down to see what the pop star said.

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram Stories and expressed that he was unhappy with the photos that appear at the top of Google Images when you search for his name. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon (November 19) and shared a video of his Google search. All of the top photos were from the red carpet premiere of his YouTube documentary back in January 2020. “I don’t know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up, but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me,” Justin said in the video.

The photos are from the last time Justin walked the red carpet and are the most recent photos of him posing for the media, which is likely why they are continuously being used. “This was a time where I was really unhealthy. I was battling Lyme disease, right? All of the top photos are me looking dishevelled, right? I was obviously going through a tough time, but it’s like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with,” Justin continued.

“I don’t know if they do it because they try to… there are so many new photos that I’ve serviced to the media and they continue to use these photos. So it’s like, what’s the deal? I don’t know.” “It’s frustrating me. I wish they would change it. I’ve asked them to change it. I’ve done a lot of photoshoot since then and yeah, they don’t have to put these photos, but they do. I don’t know why. I mean, look at my skin now. There are so many photos they can choose,” he concluded.

For the unversed, back in January, Bieber revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness that can cause fever, rash, joint pain, fatigue, and neurological problems. Bieber, 25, shared the news in an Instagram post at the time, where he addressed comments people have recently made about his appearance. He also said in the post that he has a “serious case of mono” that’s affected his brain function, energy, and overall health. TMZ reported that Bieber’s Lyme disease caused depression and other symptoms and that it went undiagnosed for much of 2019.

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin CLARIFIES relationship timeline with Justin Bieber; Says they both had been single for a while

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×