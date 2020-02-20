Justin Bieber feels he is a mix of Ross and Chandler’s character from Friends; Gives a new spin to Smelly Cat

Justin Bieber loves binge-watching Friends with his wife Hailey Baldwin and feels he is a mix of Ross and Chandler’s character from the show. Check out what he had to say.

We all have that one Friend character that we relate to most and so does Justin Bieber. Well, he has two. During the recent edition of carpool karaoke at The Late Late Show with James Corden, Justin gushed about his married life with Hailey Baldwin and said they enjoy staying in, eating together and binging old TV shows, including Friends. When asked which of the Friends characters Bieber feels he is most similar to, the 25-year-old thinks he is actually a little bit of all the characters, especially Ross and Chandler.

The singer said he is sensitive like Ross and witty and sarcastic like Chandler. Justin also showed off his impression of Joey Tribbiani with the character’s famous dialogue from the show, “how you doing. And that wasn’t all. After talking about the show, he sang his own version of Smelly Cat while beatboxing. This is not the first time the singer has professed his love for the famous American sitcom. Back in 2011, Matthew Perry revealed that Justin uses his character’s name, Chandler Bing, he checks into hotels.

Check out the video bellow:

During the carpool karaoke, the singer also opened up about why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight via Twitter last year. The singer said he was just being stupid. He asserted that after he posted the tweet, people said they would want to see that happen and admitted that it would be very funny if that actually happened. The singer also added that he could easily fight Tom in a match.

