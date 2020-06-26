Justin Bieber files a defamation suit of USD 20 million in response to alleged sexual assault claims

Justin Bieber is suing the two women who alleged him of sexually assaulting them. The singer says that the claims are nothing but a fraudulent scheme to seek attention and fame.

Justin Bieber has filed a USD 20 million lawsuit against the women who accused him of sexual harassment on Twitter last week, according to The Blast. A woman identified as Danielle on June 20 tweeted a lengthy statement (from an account that has since been removed) outlining an alleged sexual harassment incident that occurred in Austin, Texas, in March 2014. Another woman, identified as Kadi, tweeted her own account of alleged sexual assault by Bieber that occurred the following year in New York.

The singer later denied Danielle's claims on Twitter, providing numerous receipts and photos of his alleged whereabouts around the time of the alleged assault. "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife (Hailey Baldwin) and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," the pop singer clarified. Bieber also stated that he would be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action against the accusers.

According to legal documents viewed by The Blast, the suit claims that both alleged victims fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault. “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry,” the suit also stated.

Bieber's suit alleges that he has "indisputable documentary evidence" to show that the claims of the defendants are outrageous, fabricated lies. TMZ reports that Bieber is suing for defamation and that the USD 20 million in damages is a combined sum of USD 10 million from each, Danielle and Kadi.

