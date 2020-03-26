Justin Bieber flaunts flawless skin courtesy a facial by Hailey Bieber hours after Selena Gomez adopts a pup

Justin Bieber is flaunting his glowing skin after his wife Hailey Bieber gave him a facial. Meanwhile, Selena is busy taking care of her new puppy.

Justin Bieber is having fun bonding with his wife Hailey Bieber during the self-isolation. The lovebirds locked themselves up inside their Canadian home a few days ago. Like everyone else, they too are bored. However, they are keeping themselves entertained with the help of Tik-Tok, working out and now, JB has revealed, some skincare. The singer took to his Instagram account and revealed Hailey has given him a facial. Taking a selfie, the singer flaunted his flawless skin on the social media platform.

"Love you guys so much ps Hailey just gave me a facial," he wrote, sharing the photo. Hailey gushed about the results and wrote, "

and that skin look fresh as hell." Earlier this week, the couple was seen grooving to a few tunes. Justin and Hailey recorded a few dance videos on Tik-Tok. One of the videos saw Justin gazing at Hailey's booty. Hailey was seen dancing to Meg That Stallion's hit song, "I'm A Savage," when Justin made an appearance. He attempted to replicate her steps but ended up being blown away by Hailey's curves.

Check out Justin's flawless skin selfie along with Justin and Hailey's dance videos below:

Meanwhile, Justin's ex Selena Gomez has also been active on Instagram lately. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker recently revealed she has adopted a puppy. Selena introduced the new family member during an Instagram Live. "I would like to introduce my new family member Daisy. Winnie and Daisy are getting along really well. And, I know a few friends are fostering right now just to give, like, animals a safe place. I couldn't help it. I have to keep her," she said.

