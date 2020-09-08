Justin Bieber flaunts his new rose tattoo; Selena Gomez feels her exes think she's 'crazy'

Justin Bieber has inked himself again. The singer has got a rose tattooed on his neck. While he flaunts his new tattoo, Selena Gomez opened up about her exes. She feels her exes think she's "crazy."

Justin Bieber has inked himself yet again! The international singer has most parts of his body covered in tattoos. While we cannot get enough of his inked bod, the singer revealed he has added yet another tattoo to his collection. The 26-year-old crooner has inked his neck. Taking to Instagram, the Intentions singer flaunted his new tat! Justin revealed he has inked a rose around his throat. The rose stems from his chest and covers one side of his neck. The new tattoo is placed on the opposite side of his "forever" tattoo.

While the new tattoo appears simpler than most of his other tattoos, this isn't the first Justin has inked a rose on his body. The singer has an elaborate rose tattoo inked on his sleeve. Justin shared a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram and thanked his tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

Check out Justin's new tattoo below:

While Justin was busy under the needle, his wife Hailey was snapped cooking with a few friends. The model was bonding with Kendall Jenner. The duo was busy cooking up a storm. Kendall, who joined the Biebers on a vacation recently, took to Instagram and shared a video from their time in the kitchen. "my brazilian cooking friends," Kendall captioned the video.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez recently opened up about not needing a man in her life right now. The Rare singer discussed her dating life with makeup guru Nikkie de Jage, a.k.a. NikkieTutorial when she said she doesn't need a boyfriend. "It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff…and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work," she said. "Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy. So, I don't care," she added.

While she might not want a man right now, Selena hinted that there was a "cute boy" in her life. As reported by Glamour, during a recent episode of Selena + Chef, the songstress was flustered when she received a call from a mystery man. "Hey, I have to call you back. I'm cooking," she informed the person on the other side before adding, "Sorry, cute boy." Ahem, we cannot wait to get all the deets on thaaat!

