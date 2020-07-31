  • facebook
Justin Bieber flaunts tattooed bare chest during a road trip with Hailey: Grateful to be making these memories

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are out and about on a road trip together. The singer shared photos from their trip amid the news of his four VMAs 2020 nominations.
15264 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been painting our timelines red with their quarantine romance. The couple has been practicing social distancing together since March this year. However, the couple has stepped out for a quick summer vacay. The Yummy hitmaker was seen out and about with his lady love. While we recently saw the love birds invent/discover the mask kiss, Justin has now taken to Instagram to reveal he's grateful to be making these memories with the love of his life. 

In a picture from the trip, JB is seen wearing a pair of shorts and an unzipped hoodie. The singer flaunted his tattooed bare chest while Hailey posed beside him. The singer also chose to skip the footwear for the picture. Hailey channeled the summer vibe in a pair of rainbow pants and a crop top. 

He shared the picture with the caption, "So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life @haileybieber." Justin also shared a solo photo giving fans a better look at his OOTD. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life @haileybieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin's road trip pictures come amid the announcement of his MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The 26-year-old singer has received four nods at the VMAs this year. Justin has been nominated for Artist of the Year. His song Stuck with U with Ariana Grande is nominated in the Best Collaboration and Best Music Video from Home. Justin's song Intentions featuring Quavo has bagged the Best Pop nomination. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her gorgeous new house; Fans are upset over Boyfriend crooner's VMA 2020 snub

Credits :Instagram

