Justin Bieber follows THIS technique to relieve stress & wife Hailey Baldwin totally approves

Justin Bieber makes one very candid revelation about his relaxing methods. The What Do You Mean singer revealed that he uses the Havening technique to relieve himself when he is in stress. The Love Yourself singer was shooting for the video of his single, Yummy which was showcased on Justin Bieber: Seasons, the docuseries that saw Justin using the Havening method to relax in a crowed set. The As Long as You Love Me singer who is now off his 'survival mode' is in a happy state. Justin's wife Hailey Baldwin who reportedly is a practitioner of the technique approves of her husband's relaxing ways.

Hailey also added that every person has his/her own methods of beating stress. Justin Bieber's health advisor Dr. Buzz Mingin, reportedly states that he and the One Less Lonely Girl singer have developed a routine that will definitely help the singer in stressful situations. The That Should Be Me singer has a very supportive wife in Hailey Baldwin. Their love story is well known to his fans and followers. The stunning couple surprised everyone with their engagement in 2018 and their court marriage in the month of September.

The had a very hard time, during the first year of marriage. The Never Let You Go singer Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which was widely reported. The I Don't Care singer revealed how people failed to understand his diagnosis. But, the couple, came out of this tough phase, stronger than ever. The 23-year-old supermodel, Hailey Baldwin, stood like a pillar of support for her husband, Justin Bieber.

