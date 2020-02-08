Justin Bieber generously donates USD 100k to a fan for raising mental health awareness

Justin Bieber gave a fan the surprise of her life after generously donating USD 100k to help her raise awareness about mental health. Read on to know more.

In a kind but grand gesture, Justin Bieber surprised his fan with a check of USD 100k. After dropping the music video of his track Intentions on Friday, February 7, the 25-year-old singer decided to stop by MTV’s Times Square studios to give a fan the surprise of her life. Julie Coker, who lives in New Jersey is passionate about raising mental health awareness and Bieber wanted to contribute to the cause with a massive check. Speaking about the meeting, Coker mentioned that she is a Bieber fan.

She revealed that Bieber was the first music artist she saw in concert, at the age of 13, The Post reported. Coker stated that she strongly believes in raising awareness for the cause because of her own struggles with mental health. After she was diagnosed with depression, Coker started working towards raising awareness because she felt it is important to talk about these issues. Reportedly, she had helped screen about 5,000 students for depression, suicide risk and eating disorders. She also mentioned because of Bieber’s interest in the cause, many people will start discussing these issues considering he has such a massive and loyal fan base.

She stated that she wants to seriously peruse this passion and would like to enroll herself in a grad school for clinical social work. Bieber has been an active social worker for quite a while now and believes in contributing to significant causes that can change people’s lives. He has partnered with Los Angeles-based Alexandria House, which supports women and children in an emergency situation. He set up a fund of USD 200K to benefit Alexandria House.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest music video here:

Read More