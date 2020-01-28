Justin Bieber gets CANDID about his career and emotional struggles in debut episode of docu series

Justin Bieber is opening up about his career and emotional struggles like never before. The singer's confessions come soon after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez opened up about her emotionally abusive relationship with Justin.

The first episode of Justin Bieber’s YouTube docu-series is out and it features the singer baring his soul like never before. From his life Hailey Baldwin Bieber, to some emotional details about his early career, the 25-year-old talks about it all. Coincidently, the episode was released shortly after his ex-girlfriend opened up about experiencing emotional abuse during her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin. The Sorry singer released the first episode of his docu-series on January 27.

The video was uploaded about 14 hours ago and it has already garnered over 3 million views. After stepping away from the spotlight, Justin is finally back in the music scene and recently dropped his single Yummy, which was an overnight hit. He started his career when he was just 13 years old. In the documentary, the episode connects the dot between his pre and post stardom days. It mostly focuses on the past nine months as he works on his first album since 2015’s Purpose.

The video also features people closest to him, including his his longtime manager, Scooter Braun and wife Hailey. Justin surprised the world when he married Hailey after dating for just a few months, especially since he had recently broken up with his long-time love Selena. In her latest interview with NPR, the songstress revealed that she experienced emotional abuse during the time they were together. While she mostly dodges Justin’s topic during interviews, this time Selena did not hold back.

She revealed that while she understands it is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality, but she really proud of the person she has become. She stated that her struggles have turned her into a stronger version of herself. She also admitted that her latest song Lose You to Love Me is about how she got over their breakup. While fans were hoping to get some details about Justin and Selena’s relationship in his first episode, that did not happen. The clip mostly followed the career side of his journey and did not explore his personal life and relationships.

“What’s been challenging over the years is a lot of the time I’d make music and it would be for me. When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you tend to lose your purpose in that. The older that I get, the more I realize I’m not utilizing my gift for the right reasons. It’s not about me. It’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through,” he says in the video.

In the video, Braun, who discovered him back in 2007, shed some light on the singer’s career and their decision to take a break from the routine. “Early on in his career, we’d always say ‘Let’s go for another one, let’s go for another hit, another record, another thing, another tour. Before Purpose with Journals, I didn’t want him to tour. I wanted him to get healthy. Then he got healthy and we went on Purpose. Then at the end, he was tired…I don’t put any pressures on that timeline anymore,” Braun said.

Check out the episode here:

