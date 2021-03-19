Justin Bieber gets cease and desist letter from French band Justice over a new album

Justin Bieber has received a cease and desist letter from French band Justice in relation to his new album.

Justin Bieber may face a potential lawsuit in relation to his new album Justice. The singer has been served with a cease and desist letter relating to his album cover and merchandise, issued by French band Justice. The electronic group’s management sent a cease and desist letter to Bieber after claiming that singer infringed on Justice’s trademarked "cross logo". The band claims that the Sorry singer did not seek permission to use the font for his new album.

After Justin revealed the title of his album last month, fans of Justice noticed similarities between the title font on Bieber’s album cover and the band logo. As per Rolling Stone, the letter addressed to Bieber states, “Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark." It also points out that the logo sends out a misleading message and confuses consumers about any "affiliation".

There also seems to be a mail trail attached that shows someone from Justin's team trying to get in touch with Justice’s management to connect with the designer who created Justice’s logo. However, Justice has revealed that the communication was shut midway from Bieber's team without a conclusion. Citing this, the letter cease and desist letter further states, "Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album. This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement."

Reportedly, Justin Bieber's team hasn't responded to the letter. Despite Justice's legal note being issued, the singer has released his new album with the same logo.

