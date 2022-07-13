Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey Bieber during Idaho vacay amid his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber has been laying low since he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused him to postpone his upcoming shows as well. While the singer's wife Hailey Bieber last provided an update on his health condition, stating that he is recovering, the duo seemed to have taken a vacation to get the singer to relax amid the difficult time.

Justin and Hailey were recently spotted enjoying a lakeside date in Idaho. The couple was clicked by paparazzi as they enjoyed a loved-up moment on a boat. Hailey was seen sporting a blue swimsuit while Bieber was clicked in a shirtless avatar as the duo indulged in a cosy moment. Taking to his Instagram account, Justin dropped a few photos of the picturesque locales from their vacation. One of the photos also captured Hailey's candid click in the blue swimsuit.

The couple seems to be unwinding following their recent health scare by taking vacations. Last month, the Biebers jetted off for a two-week getaway trip to the Bahamas. In early June, Justin took to Instagram to address his diagnosis in a video where he showed how half of his face was paralysed. Speaking about the same, he said, "I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Following his diagnosis, Justin announced that the rest of his Justice World Tour's North American dates would be delayed until further notice. As a part of the world tour, Justin is also set to perform in India in October 2022.

