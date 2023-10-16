Justin Bieber gifts wife Hailey Bieber artwork made up of her ‘I miss you’ text messages

Recent reports reveal that Justin Bieber has gone the extra mile to express his love for his wife, Hailey in the form of an artwork. He had ordered a gift, recreating one of her text messages to him. It says things like, "I miss you. Miss your smile. Miss your laugh. Hailey had sent these messages to her husband and pop star Justin Bieber when she was away from her husband.

Justin Bieber's wonderful gift for wife Hailey Bieber

In an old-fashioned gesture, Justin contacted Idiot Box Art curators, Emily Bright and Tamara Martin, to recreate a sentimental text message from Hailey. He paid USD 5,000 for this romantic endeavor. The message read, "I miss you. Miss your smile. Miss your laugh. Miss your hugs. Miss your kisses. Miss your jokes. Miss making love. Miss being in your arms," with a crying emoji. The artwork was crafted on a 3′ x 3′ wood surface using acrylic and resin.

Justin Bieber's surprise to wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber's surprised Hailey after she returned from Paris Fashion Week. This was such an endearing, wonderful and old-school gesture.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship timeline

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship began in 2009 when they met backstage at the TODAY Show. Despite early denials of romance, they spent holidays together and in 2015, Bieber confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. They weathered health scares, public moments of affection, and engagement rumors. They finally got engaged in 2018 and later married in a courthouse. The couple held a more traditional wedding ceremony in 2019. Despite controversies and rumors, they've remained united, supporting each other through thick and thin, and celebrating their love over the years.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship timeline

Before marrying his now-wife, Hailey Bieber, Justin Beiber was rumored to be dating Selena Gomez. They dated on and off for several years, starting in late 2010, and eventually broke up in 2018 for good. Later that same year Justin Bieber ended up getting engaged to Hailey Bieber and eventually married her in 2019.

