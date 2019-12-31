Justin Bieber gives fans a body tour of his tattoos; Check Out

Justin Bieber recently have his fans a body tour of his elaborate collection of tattoos. Read on for details.

Justin Bieber is treating his fans with a tour of his body art collection. Bieber posted a series of close-up videos on Instagram giving his fans a closer look at all his intricate tattoos that he has accumulated over the years. The shirtless singer began the tattoo tour with his ankle and then panned the camera up to his leg, focusing on his "Better at 70" tattoo above his knee. He then moved onto his arms, zooming in various pieces of artwork on both his sleeves.

He also focused on the various tattoo inked across his chest and the rest of the torso. The Baby singer recently added a new tattoo to his elaborate collection by getting the word “forever” inked across his neck. The tattoo came three months after his wife, Hailey, got “Lover” tattooed on her neck. The couple also has a matching “style” and “grace” ink, which they got tattooed last year. The singer has gotten various tattoos over the past few years and the fans have lost count.

Meanwhile, after teasing his upcoming music for weeks, earlier this month, Bieber gave his fans a huge holiday surprise after he announced, via a YouTube video teaser, that he will drop a new single on 3rd January, and even promised a new album. In addition to this, he also revealed a list of tour dates for 2020. With the upcoming music, the singer will make his way back to the world of music and will release his first album after a break of five years.

