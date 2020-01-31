Justin Bieber gives fans a good look at his brand new tattoo with a bathroom selfie; Check It Out

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to give his fans a good look at his latest body ink. Check it out below.
2968 reads Mumbai
undefined,HollywoodJustin Bieber gives fans a good look at his brand new tattoo with a bathroom selfie.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber's body art is endless and the 'Yummy' singer has now made a brand new addition to this long list of tattoos. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to give his fans a good look at his latest body ink. The singer was also spotted at  in Los Angeles this week outside his gym and got everyone talking about his new tattoo. Justin's bod is almost entirely covered in tattoos and the latest one has taken its place on the singer's collar bone.

The tattoo is a large laurel wreath and can easily grab one's attention. Turns out, the tattoo is also quite symbolic. While the singer hasn't revealed the significance of the tattoo, a laurel wreath is a symbol of triumph and mobility tracing back to Greek mythology. It could also be a religious meaning with many viewing the wreath as a symbol of God's victory and power, reported E!News. 

Check out Justin's latest body art below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The pop singer who recently releases 'Yummy', will soon be dropping his new track titled 'Changes'. He was last seen at the premiere of his new YouTube docu-series 'Season' where he and wife Hailey Bieber indulged in some serious PDA on the red carpet. What are your thoughts on Justin's latest tattoo? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement