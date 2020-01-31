Justin Bieber gives fans a good look at his brand new tattoo with a bathroom selfie; Check It Out

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to give his fans a good look at his latest body ink. Check it out below.

Justin Bieber's body art is endless and the 'Yummy' singer has now made a brand new addition to this long list of tattoos. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to give his fans a good look at his latest body ink. The singer was also spotted at in Los Angeles this week outside his gym and got everyone talking about his new tattoo. Justin's bod is almost entirely covered in tattoos and the latest one has taken its place on the singer's collar bone.

The tattoo is a large laurel wreath and can easily grab one's attention. Turns out, the tattoo is also quite symbolic. While the singer hasn't revealed the significance of the tattoo, a laurel wreath is a symbol of triumph and mobility tracing back to Greek mythology. It could also be a religious meaning with many viewing the wreath as a symbol of God's victory and power, reported E!News.

The pop singer who recently releases 'Yummy', will soon be dropping his new track titled 'Changes'. He was last seen at the premiere of his new YouTube docu-series 'Season' where he and wife Hailey Bieber indulged in some serious PDA on the red carpet. What are your thoughts on Justin's latest tattoo? Let us know in the comments below.

