Justin Bieber gives social distancing a break as he kisses his 'quarantine partner' Hailey Bieber; See Pic

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are giving social distancing a break as they headed outdoors in their ski gear and cuddled up next to each other for a PDA-filled photo. The pop singer, who seems to have returned to his home country Canada, shared a loved up photo with Hailey as they stepped out and for a walk or two all bundled up. The couple have been spending most of their time indoors and stepped out on Wednesday to take in some fresh air.

In the photo, Justin and Hailey can be seen sharing a lip lock as they are suited up in heavy winter outfits. The Intentions singer and super model wife have been making the most of their time in Canada. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Justin wrote, "My quarantine partner," in the caption for the sweet snapshot.

A source informed People why the couple decided to head back to Justin's home country as the coronavirus outbreak in US worsens. "They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still," the source said.

As of now, the US has witnessed a rapid surge in confirmed coronavirus cases and the number currently stands over 8,000. There have been close to 150 deaths due to the deadly virus outbreak.

