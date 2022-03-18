Justin Bieber gives an update on Hailey Bieber's ‘really scary’ medical emergency: She’s strong

During his most recent Justice tour stop, Justin Bieber addressed how his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is doing after her recent health crisis. "Most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife... "But she's OK, she's OK, she's strong," the 28-year-old "Peaches" singer remarked during a vulnerable moment during his Denver performance on Wednesday night, which he subsequently uploaded on Instagram.

"But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary,” he added as per Page Six. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.” For those unversed, Baldwin, 25, disclosed last Saturday on her Instagram Story that she had been hospitalised after a medical issue that included "stroke-like symptoms." “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote.

However, according to TMZ, doctors ran tests to check whether the coronavirus was a factor in Baldwin's symptoms, since Bieber was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late February, forcing him to postpone a gig in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, according to Page Six, after the power lights went out owing to an electrical fire, Bieber looked to be in an introspective mood during his show in Denver on Wednesday. “It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” the “Holy” crooner told his audience. “We can’t really control much. You know, tonight, power cutting out.”

Interestingly, after speaking about Baldwin, he acknowledged that there are many "terrible things" going on in the world. Bieber finished by telling his followers why they should accept their vulnerabilities and sang his song As I Am.

