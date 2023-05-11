Justin Bieber goes shirtless as he takes a walk on New York City streets with his wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spending some quality time together.

The young couple was spotted soaking up the New York City sun recently as they walked around the neighborhood. According to Just Jared, they were joined by Hailey’s group of friends as well.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber take a walk on NYC streets

Justin opted to go shirtless for his NYC street stroll. In the pictures published by the media outlet, the 29-year-old singer can be seen flaunting his tattoos, as he donned a pair of baggy blue denim pants.

The previous night, Hailey and Justin were photographed together as they stepped out for a dinner date. Justin was seen wearing a red hoodie with denim pants. On the other hand, Hailey kept it super stylish in a black leather bra and matching long skirt.

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out to get breakfast. The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder was seen donning a yellow trench coat over a black top and tan mini skirt.

Hailey Bieber’s note on her mental health

Hailey Bieber is quite active on social media. Apart from promoting her skincare line, she also treats fans and followers to sneak peeks at her personal life. Speaking of which, a few weeks ago, Hailey opened up about struggling with her mental health in the wake of her rumored feud with Selena Gomez, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way as her know that they are not alone.

Moreover, Hailey went on to urge her followers to continue "being there for one another" and "keep showing up for each other even when it's hard." Concluding her note, she wrote, "We're better together."

