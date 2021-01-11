Justin Bieber goes shirtless while bikini clad Hailey Bieber flaunts her curves they head out for snorkelling

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber flew down to Hawaii to spend time with their friends. The duo stepped out for snorkelling.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped out for their first adventure of the year. The couple headed to the beach and enjoyed a day of snorkelling in Honolulu, Hawaii. In photos shared by Justin, the singer was seen driving towards the destination while Hailey snapped a quick selfie on the way. In other photos shared by Justin, Hailey and their friends, the model was seen standing atop the rocks in a black bikini while Justin sported a pair of shorts. Justin and Hailey stood with their snorkelling gear in their hands and posing for the camera.

Justin and Hailey exchanged a kiss while the picturesque location doubled up as a beautiful background. Soon after they finished their activity, Justin was seen lying down while Hailey rested on his chest. Another photo of the couple showed Justin wrapping Hailey in a towel while the latter made a face looking at the camera. Hailey also shared a bunch of photos from the couple's recent outing.

Check out the photos below:

MailOnline reported that Justin and Hailey flew down to the island to meet Justin's best friend Joe Termini and his wife Kelia Moniz and meet their newborn son. The couple reportedly flew down to the location in a private jet. Hailey was seen holding the baby while her friends photographed to sweet moment.

Check out the photo below:

On his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin spoke about having babies with Hailey. "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do," he said.

