Justin Bieber gushes about his 'Goo Goo' Hailey Bieber on Ellen Show & Jennifer Aniston is all hearts

Justin Bieber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the pet name that Hailey has for the singer. Jennifer Aniston showed the adorable confession some love.

Justin Bieber has just one intention: to shower his lady love, Hailey Bieber, with all the love in the world. Over the past few days, we've been treated to photos and videos of the couple showering each other with love and support. Over the weekend, Justin celebrated his 26th birthday and called his wife as the perfect "gift". Hailey too took to Instagram and gave the love of her life a huge shoutout in a sweet birthday post. Now, the singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and did not shy away from gushing about his wife.

The "What Do You Mean" hitmaker sat down for a round of Burning Questions with Ellen DeGeneres. The host quizzed Justin about the nickname with which Hailey addresses him. The singer confessed the 22-year-old model has several nicknames for him. He then mentions "Goo Goo" as one of the nicknames. "She calls me Goo Goo which is kinda weird, but I like it," he said before adding, "She's got me wrapped around her finger."

Ellen shared the video on Instagram and Jennifer Aniston couldn't help but show her love for the adorable confession. The Friends alum double-tapped on the video on Instagram. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Justin flooded our Instagram feed with more pictures of his "Goo Goo." Check out the photos below:

